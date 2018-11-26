A Marathon, Not a Sprint
Stephanie K. Eberle advises graduate students to start thinking about career development early in their education.
Career centers across the country struggle with last-minute job searchers -- i.e., seniors and graduate and postdoctoral trainees in their final quarter or semester who need jobs right away. While students can still find options at this point, it may be too late to truly maximize their potential on the job market. When is the best time for students to start thinking about first jobs? From their first day on the campus. Well, sort of.
Students move their job search to the last minute for many reasons but especially because of stress. Early in their education, new intellectual and social challenges are enough to keep them anxious. Who wants to think about a job on top of that? Career professionals and university administrators add to job-search stress by measuring their success by how many students have jobs upon graduation and by making public all of the organizations and sectors where students’ peers work. Met with this reminder of their competition, many grad students may simply feel more comfortable thinking about a job closer to the finish line.
But instead of focusing on the job as a reward for completing their education, I encourage students to aim for a career that aligns with their values, interests and skills. Concentrating on a job is terminal, stressful and boring. Career development is long-term, constantly changing and full of possibility -- a marathon, not a sprint. Education is a part of this development, not just a means to an end.
The skill sets necessary to succeed in both college and the world beyond are similar. The classes in which a student struggles the most can teach them about their particular skill deficiencies, which they need to identify early on so they can either improve in those areas or redirect their path. Further, such classes can also help that student develop the important virtue of resilience -- a quality that leaders in today’s work force need when facing the ebb and flow of everyday social, financial and professional demands.
Obviously, curriculum content that comes with ease has an opposite effect, introducing students to their most natural skill sets and defining their “flow,” or the activities and topics that truly motivate them to keep working. Early career exploration, then, involves the student getting into the habit of reflecting after each quarter or semester on this concept of flow. Then, at the end of the year, they can determine the skills they want to develop from there.
Early college experiences outside the classroom translate into future career success, as well. Navigating roommate or lab conflicts, for example, is preparation for the myriad collaborations and negotiations that take place daily in every work environment. They provide additional insight into the types of personalities students may want to work with in the future. Seeing those experiences as building important life skills rather than as simple day-to-day interactions instills a professional mind-set, or work ethic, early on so that students feel more confident when it comes time to apply for and begin jobs.
Finally, it is never too early to start building networks. They do not have to be directly career related in the beginning. Students who reach out to more experienced students, alumni and professionals for help on projects or to discuss issues of transition within their educational area set themselves up for future job options -- but in a less daunting way.
First of all, the more connections students have when they are job searching, the easier it is, because people already recognize the name on the application. Sometimes that means recruiters and hiring managers come to students directly without those students’ needing to search for jobs in the first place. And the additional exposure to people in various sectors provides a comparison base -- allowing students to ask, for example, “Do this person’s skills and values align with mine?” That exposure helps students make better career choices in the first place, which in turn gives them more confidence in interviews, quicker acclimation to the new position and greater satisfaction while there.
If tended to early on, an awareness of one’s values and skill sets, along with connection building, can help one bridge between education and the world of work in a nonthreatening way. The definition of a success for a student doesn’t have to be finding a job right after college. In fact, perhaps the most successful thing they can do is to leverage their college experiences in and outside the classroom to intentionally decide who they are, who they want to be and what career of choice best suits their personal mission.
Bio
Stephanie K. Eberle is assistant dean of Stanford University’s BioSci Careers community, which serves Ph.D.s, postdocs and M.D.s in the STEM fields, and vice chair of the Board of Directors for the National Postdoctoral Association. They are also a member of the Graduate Career Consortium -- an organization providing a national voice for graduate-level career and professional development leaders. The ideas presented here are their own.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!