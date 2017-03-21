search
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 - 3:00am
Are you telling your doctor enough about yourself? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Florida's Melissa Armstrong explores shared decision making and how it can affect your health. Armstrong is an assistant professor of neurology and director of Florida's Mangurian Clinical-Research Center for Lewy Body and Parkinson's Disease Dementia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
