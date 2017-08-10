Academic Minute
Physical Inactivity Is Everyone’s Problem
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 3:00am

Today’s kids are not getting enough physical activity. In today's Academic Minute, Johns Hopkins University's Bruce Y. Lee explores why this is something everyone should be paying attention to. Lee is an associate professor of international health at Hopkins's Bloomberg School of Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

