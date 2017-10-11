Editorial Webcasts

search
Course Materials and Student Learning
October 11, 2017 - 9:12am
Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman discuss the latest trends in course materials.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman discuss the latest trends in course materials.
Inside Higher Ed
1015 18th Street NW
Suite 1100
Washington, DC 20036
Ph: 1-202-659-9208
Fax: 1-202-659-9381
1015 18th Street NW, Suite 1100 | PH: 1-202-659-9208
Copyright © 2017
Copyright © 2017
Please review our commenting policy here.