Advertiser Webinars
Designing Student-Centered Pathways that Scale
Monday, January 22, 2018 - 4:27pm

In this webcast, Joe Moreau, vice chancellor of technology at Foothill-De Anza Community College District and executive sponsor of the California Community Colleges Online Education Initiative, shares his perspective on how we can improve support for students, and how Foothill-De Anza and the California Community Colleges are reforming their approach to better meet student needs.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top