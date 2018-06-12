In-Person Events & Free Webcasts on Key Issues in Higher Ed
New Student Demographics: Recruiting, Retaining and Graduating a Diverse Student Body
June 12, 2018 - 4:30pm

Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman explore the student demographics have changed, the attendant challenges facing higher education and the strategies used by colleges to promote completion and graduation.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top