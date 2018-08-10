Academic Minute
The Pope’s Use of Twitter

President Trump isn’t the only powerful figure to break the Twitter barrier. In today's Academic Minute, Saint Leo University's Stephen Okey explores how Pope Francis is using the medium in a different fashion. Okey is an assistant professor of philosophy at Saint Leo. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

