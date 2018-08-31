Academic Minute
It’s Not Easy Building Green

Some cities are better than others at being green. In today's Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Siddharth Vedula examines why this is. Vedula is an assistant professor of entrepreneurship at Babson. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

