Advertiser Webinars
The Cost of Instruction: Using Analytics to Improve Decision-Making about Academic Programs

This webinar will discuss how Concordia University, Nebraska partnered with Blackboard to develop an analytics tool that enables them to understand who is teaching what to whom and at what cost and how they are leveraging this data to make informed decisions about programs and teaching methods. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top