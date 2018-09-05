General education is one of the most debated topics in higher education -- and getting gen ed right is important for every kind of college, even if doing so may look very different at colleges with different missions. Overhauling gen ed can bring a college together ... or leave a college divided. This event will explore some issues that cross sector boundaries: Do students understand gen ed requirements? Does it matter if they don't? How can colleges best evaluate their gen ed requirements? Are gen ed requirements too extensive or lacking in rigor? How should gen ed relate to the major, and to career aspirations? And more.

At the same time, we will consider approaches to general education and gen ed reform at a range of institutions and consider the lessons they offer for other institutions.