Global Higher Ed in Changing Times - January 8, 2019

American colleges and universities have never depended more on students, professors and ideas from around the world -- yet the globalization of American academe and society is challenged in a way not seen since before World War II. We will look at the questions being raised about globalization and strategies for responding. Topics will include the flow of students around the world, the collaboration of scholars, international campuses, the curriculum at home, and more.

