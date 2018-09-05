Events
New Models of the Master’s Degree - November 7, 2019

Master's education is central for many students and institutions, but it also faces more competition than ever before. We will explore trends in master's enrollment and consider whether the master's has in fact become "the new bachelor's." Further, the event will examine the kinds of master's programs being created or expanded. And the program will include discussion of the way many new forms of higher education -- online, MOOC-inspired, boot camps, competency-based education and more -- challenge the master's degree.

