Events
FEATURED: IHE NOW - July 8-10, 2019

Public higher education has never been more challenged. Join Inside Higher Ed for IHE NOW, July 8-10, 2019, in Baltimore, MD, as we examine issues such as the impact of demographic and funding fluctuations on the business models of many state colleges and universities, free speech, and the education-to-career pipeline. This three-day summit, “The Future of Public Higher Ed,” will feature experts from every sector of public higher education, as well as political and corporate leaders. We will ask questions and explore thorny issues that often get short shrift at other conferences, and push for unflinching discussion among participants. Uncover what is really next for public higher education.

Attendees will be among 400 other higher ed professionals from research universities, regional public universities and community colleges. Don't just hear about it, be there! Register now using this link.

 

