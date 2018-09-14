Advertiser Webinars
Transforming Tuition Planning at the University of Kentucky

Tuition revenue has become an increasingly important source of funding, yet tuition planning processes and systems remain immature. This webcast will discuss how the University of Kentucky leverages cloud-based technology to improve tuition planning, budgeting and long range-planning. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top