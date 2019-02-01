In-Person Events & Free Webcasts on Key Issues in Higher Ed
High-Impact Practices for Student Success
February 1, 2019 - 10:26am

Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman explore how some colleges and universities are working together to improve student outcomes, how universities can help prepare students for the working world and more.

