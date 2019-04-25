In-Person Events & Free Webcasts on Key Issues in Higher Ed
Teaching in a Digital Age
April 25, 2019 - 10:02am

This webcast will explore some of the issues associated with teaching in a digital age and the strategies professors and colleges are employing. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Senate Democrat adds momentum to push for accountability for all colleges

Michigan adopts new policy after controversy over students turned down for letters of recommendation

Rhode Island bid to expand free college could offer states a different path forward

Advice to administrators seeking to create change at their institutions (opinion)

Advice for coping with the rhythms of academic life (opinion)

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

New presidents or provosts: Baylor Blue Mountain Iowa Luna Marymount Murray Reading Saint Martin's S

University of South Carolina criticized for presidential finalists who are all male

Williams College to rework free speech policies after controversies

Back to Top