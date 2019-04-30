Academic Minute
Wakanda of the Western Hemisphere

The history of Haiti may surprise you. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Virginia's Marlene L. Daut fills in the gaps. Daut is an associate professor of African diaspora studies at UVA. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (3.43 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Swarthmore students sit in at fraternity house after sexual assault allegations

How not to handle a Me Too-related public relations crisis

New research finds discrepancies in estimates of food insecurity among college students

Stanford moves to stop providing funds to its university press

Editors discuss their new book on intersectionality in higher education

Elsevier agrees to first read-and-publish deal

When Half of a Group Has Disappeared | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Dr. Phil Apologizes to Slippery Rock

New College of Florida criticized over its approach to applicants with mental health issues

Back to Top