In-Person Events & Free Webcasts on Key Issues in Higher Ed
Recruiting International Graduate Students in a Challenging Environment
June 20, 2019 - 10:34am

This webcast will focus on the recent declines in international graduate applications, and other data that suggest the way graduate programs can have their enrollments hurt by factors beyond their control. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Professor develops new app for GPS tracking student attendance

University of Central Arkansas president orders removal of Lady Gaga quote from library sign

Professor sues Wesleyan U, saying it failed to act against students who falsely called him a sexual

Donations to colleges are up, but number of donors is down

Group Names 9 Top Hispanic-Serving Colleges

Higher ed and ed-tech leaders need to understand and communicate with each other (opinion)

That First Life Preserver | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Emotions, Academic Work, and 'No Hard Feelings’ | Technology and Learning

Back to Top