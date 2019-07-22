Academic Minute
China’s Methane Emissions

We should be concerned about China’s methane emissions. In today's Academic Minute, part of Timely Topics Week, Johns Hopkins University's Scot M. Miller delves into why regulations might be working as intended. Miller is an assistant professor of environmental health at Johns Hopkins. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Philosophers should not be sanctioned for their positions on sex and gender (opinion)

As colleges go test optional for domestic applicants, they take different approaches to testing poli

Incoming Hampshire president Edward Wingenbach lays out his vision for rebuilding

Ellucian Banner security flaw highlighted by Education Department

That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen… | Confessions of a Community College Dean

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Authors discuss sexual consent on college campuses in upcoming book

Many point to highly politicized process in selecting new South Carolina president

Back to Top