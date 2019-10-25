Advertiser Webinars
A Wait-Free, One-Stop-Shop for Student Services at UC Berkeley | November 5 at 2:00PM ET

This webcast will explore how UC Berkeley implemented QLess to improve the service delivery model across campus, including reduced time spent in physical lines and improved operational efficiences for staff and more. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Mizzou Apologizes for Social Media Post

What's the proper etiquette when it comes to hugging? (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Student says that even after professor who abused her left campus, fellow students continued to hara

UConn satisfies no one with punishments of students who used racial slurs

Penn shuts down former ICE director’s speech following protests, petition

Employee Giving | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Protest movement in Hong Kong spreads to Taiwan

Court Holds DeVos, Education Dept. in Contempt

Back to Top