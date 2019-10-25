Advertiser Webinars

This webcast will explore how UC Berkeley implemented QLess to improve the service delivery model across campus, including reduced time spent in physical lines and improved operational efficiences for staff and more.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Mizzou Apologizes for Social Media Post
What's the proper etiquette when it comes to hugging? (opinion)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Student says that even after professor who abused her left campus, fellow students continued to hara
UConn satisfies no one with punishments of students who used racial slurs
Penn shuts down former ICE director’s speech following protests, petition
Employee Giving | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Protest movement in Hong Kong spreads to Taiwan
Please review our commenting policy here.