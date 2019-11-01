Events | Inside Higher Ed

The importance of graduate and professional education can't be overstated. This webcast will explore the ways that universities are striving to improve their graduate and professional programs.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
Education Department issues new regulations on accreditation and state authorization of online provi
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
Faculty support for online learning builds slowly, steadily -- but not enthusiastically
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Ghostwriting peer reviews for advisers is more common than you might think
Do trustees have full freedom of speech?
The advantages for those with a Ph.D. of working in admissions (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.