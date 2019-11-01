Events | Inside Higher Ed

The importance of graduate and professional education can't be overstated. This webcast will explore the ways that universities are striving to improve their graduate and professional programs.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Clark dismisses graduate student who complained about possible gender discrimination and research mi
Tenured and tenure-track faculty must combat an incremental erosion of faculty governance (opinion)
Education Department issues new regulations on accreditation and state authorization of online provi
The advantages for those with a Ph.D. of working in admissions (opinion)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Authors discuss new book, 'The Insider's Guide to Working With Universities'
New data on the 36 million Americans who left college without a credential
University of Michigan Drops Bias Response Team
What a crisis taught a young professor about his authority in the classroom (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.