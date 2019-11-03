Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider Member Webcast | The Harvard Decision: What Happened and What it Means for Higher Education | December 17 at 2:00PM ET
November 3, 2019 - 8:38pm

In October, a federal judge ruled in a much-watched case that Harvard University's admissions policies do not discriminate against Asian American applicants. In this exclusive Insider member webcast, you'll learn about the decision, the appeal and how campus leaders can and should respond.

