Events | Inside Higher Ed

Student Success
November 13, 2019 - 11:24am
Few issues are more important to colleges than student success. This webcast will discuss colleges that are changing requirements -- and colleges that are putting more resources in front of students.
Topics
Popular Right Now
F&M athletes wore racist Halloween costumes
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Graduate student's death at UW Madison is a devastating cautionary tale
Supreme Court hears arguments on DACA
Author discusses her new book on teaching about race and racism
How to set boundaries that support your personal life and career (opinion)
University libraries look to reduce licensing costs
Federal officials document international threats to U.S. science security
Please review our commenting policy here.