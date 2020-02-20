Events | Inside Higher Ed
Sneak Peek: The 2020 Survey of College and University Presidents | Wednesday, March 11th at 2:00 pm ET
February 20, 2020 - 2:24pm

We're giving Insiders a sneak peek inside the results of Inside Higher Ed's tenth annual Survey of College and University Presidents, 2 days before it publishes. This survey sought to understand how these leaders view the opportunities and challenges facing higher education institutions in the U.S.

Insider members, join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman for a lively webcast on Wednesday, March 11th at 2:00 pm ET.

 

