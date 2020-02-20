Events | Inside Higher Ed

We're giving Insiders a sneak peek inside the results of Inside Higher Ed's tenth annual Survey of College and University Presidents, 2 days before it publishes. This survey sought to understand how these leaders view the opportunities and challenges facing higher education institutions in the U.S.
Insider members, join Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman for a lively webcast on Wednesday, March 11th at 2:00 pm ET.
Topics
Popular Right Now
No-shows burden counseling center resources
Education Department escalates inquiry into reporting of foreign gifts and contracts
Syracuse students suspended for second sit-in
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
OER Can Save Colleges Money, Too
Cengage and McGraw-Hill navigate challenging merger delay
Report shares sustainable college endowment investment strategies
Syracuse Rescinds Protester Suspensions
Warning signs of Concordia University Portland's closure, which now stretches across states, higher
Please review our commenting policy here.