Events | Inside Higher Ed

The spread of the coronavirus has affected colleges and universities in the US and abroad, and it's impacting the way campuses operate, how faculty members teach and the travel of staff and students. In this developing situation, things are changing quickly, and there's a lot at stake.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
Why are some colleges closing over virus concerns while others stay open?
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
As colleges confronting coronavirus tell students to move out, many urge attention to the needs of v
Assistant professor says he's been fired because he dared to talk about human population variation
Prepare to move online: continuity planning for coronavirus and beyond (opinion)
Harvard, Cornell, MIT and others ask students to leave campus due to coronavirus
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Coronavirus could have a long-term impact on state funding of universities (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.