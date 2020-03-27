Events | Inside Higher Ed
Responding to the Covid-19 Crisis: A Survey of College and University Presidents | Wednesday, April 1 at 2:00 pm ET
March 27, 2020 - 2:53pm

This webcast will discuss the perceptions college and university presidents have of COVID-19 and their responses to the crisis.

