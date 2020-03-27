Events | Inside Higher Ed

This webcast will discuss the perceptions college and university presidents have of COVID-19 and their responses to the crisis.
Topics
Popular Right Now
'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
College presidents fear financial -- and human -- toll of coronavirus on their campuses
Disappointed college leaders and student debt advocates look to next round of stimulus
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Beyond focusing on educational delivery models, faculty should prioritize the essential truths they
Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus
How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges
Stimulus includes tax break for employer-paid student loan benefits, drawing praise and criticism
Please review our commenting policy here.