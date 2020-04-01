Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider Member Webcast | Coronavirus Comes to U.S. Campuses | April 9 at 2:00PM ET
April 1, 2020 - 1:51pm

We're taking Insiders on an exploration of COVID-19's arrival on U.S. college and university campuses. In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, April 9 at 2:00 pm ET, Insider members will join Inside Higher Ed editors and reporters as they discuss the latest news and key takeaways for decision-makers related to COVID-19.

Want to learn more about our Insider Membership Program? Click here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Progressives were divided over widespread cancellation of student debt in stimulus

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content

Coronavirus leads many colleges -- including some that are competitive -- to go test optional

Scores of colleges announce faculty hiring freezes in response to coronavirus

Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?

Colleges go pass/fail to address coronavirus

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Back to Top