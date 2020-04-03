Events | Inside Higher Ed

As tuition prices continue to rise, students consider college an investment more than ever, and they want that investment to pay dividends in the form of a job. Our new special report, Careers in a Changing Era, and this webcast explore this topic.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Zoombombing isn’t going away, and it could get worse
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education
Faculty face uphill battle adapting to needs of today's students
How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities | Call t
'Zoombombers' disrupt online classes with racist, pornographic content
Among the newly unemployed in the U.S. is a prestigious group: Fulbrighters
Surveys offer mixed outlook on student enrollment in the fall
Financial woes of states threaten free college proposals from Biden and Sanders
Please review our commenting policy here.