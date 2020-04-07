Academic Minute
Zebra Fish and Parkinson’s Disease

There might not be one cure for Parkinson’s disease. In today's Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week, Barbara Christie-Pope explores why we may have to go down several avenues to reach the goal. Christie-Pope is a professor of biology at Cornell, in Iowa. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

