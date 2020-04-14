Events | Inside Higher Ed
The Great (Forced) Migration to Remote Learning: a Survey of Instructors and Campus Leaders | Friday, April 24th at 2:00 pm ET
April 14, 2020 - 1:40pm

Discover how faculty are adjusting their teaching styles as they move online and what faculty and administrators are most concerned about for the coming fall term.

