Events | Inside Higher Ed

This webcast will discuss the findings of Inside Higher Ed's first ever Survey of College and University Student Affairs Officers and how these leaders respond to key issues and challenges that college students face today.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Practical advice for how colleges can responsibly reopen in the fall (opinion)
College librarians prepare for looming budget cuts, and journal subscriptions could be in for a trim
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Teaching online should not mean presenting yourself less professionally or lowering academic standar
New recession sets stage for abuses by for-profits, critics fear
Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction
The Key, A Podcast With Inside Higher Ed
Unequal access to learning, a fall without students and another MOOC moment?
April 17 roundup: Tuition freezes, transfer credits and Natty Light
Please review our commenting policy here.