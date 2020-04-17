Events | Inside Higher Ed
The 2020 Survey of College and University Student Affairs Officers | Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 pm ET
April 17, 2020 - 1:47pm

This webcast will discuss the findings of Inside Higher Ed's first ever Survey of College and University Student Affairs Officers and how these leaders respond to key issues and challenges that college students face today.

