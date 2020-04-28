Academic Minute
Combating Parkinson’s Disease

We might need to change how we combat Parkinson’s disease. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Nader Moniri determines if a new approach would be helpful. Moniri is associate dean for research and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

