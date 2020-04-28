We might need to change how we combat Parkinson’s disease. In today's Academic Minute, part of Mercer University Week, Nader Moniri determines if a new approach would be helpful. Moniri is associate dean for research and professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Mercer. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Private polling offers another warning sign about college admissions season
Study abroad field faces altered reality and unknowns about when regular programs can resume
Job and internship market discourages students
Early journal submission data suggest COVID-19 is tanking women's research productivity
Most teaching is going remote. Will that help or hurt online learning?
Teaching and Learning After COVID-19
A professor explores why Zoom classes deplete her energy (opinion)
Please review our commenting policy here.