Events | Inside Higher Ed

The Unexpected Transition to Remote Learning and What’s Ahead for Fall: a Conversation | Tuesday, May 19 at 2:00 pm ET
May 13, 2020 - 11:39am

Academic and technology leaders discuss how their institutions and instructors kept students on their educational paths as COVID-19 shut their physical campuses, and how what they've learned will shape their plans for the fall.

