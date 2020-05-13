Events | Inside Higher Ed

Academic and technology leaders discuss how their institutions and instructors kept students on their educational paths as COVID-19 shut their physical campuses, and how what they've learned will shape their plans for the fall.
Topics
Popular Right Now
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Neurodivergent students face challenges in the quick switch to remote learning
House Dems propose billions for states and colleges, but Republicans oppose bill
Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)
Living expenses are larger barrier for students than tuition, report finds
Education Department's new $120 million in grants for short-term career programs
Please review our commenting policy here.