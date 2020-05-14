Events | Inside Higher Ed

Enrollment Concerns | Wednesday, June 17
May 14, 2020 - 12:15pm
Enrollment concerns are always important, but the coronavirus has made them more so. This webcast will explore what experts think, and how colleges are planning.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Missouri Western cuts quarter of faculty along with programs in history and more
How campuses might make the best of an undesirable virtual fall
One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Cal State pursuing online fall
Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)
Students complain that they cannot submit AP tests
Graduate degree holders starting new jobs at higher rates than all other Americans, survey shows
Please review our commenting policy here.