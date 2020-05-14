Events | Inside Higher Ed
Enrollment Concerns | Wednesday, June 17
May 14, 2020 - 12:15pm

Enrollment concerns are always important, but the coronavirus has made them more so. This webcast will explore what experts think, and how colleges are planning.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Missouri Western cuts quarter of faculty along with programs in history and more

How campuses might make the best of an undesirable virtual fall

One option for delivering instruction if campuses open this fall: HyFlex

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Cal State pursuing online fall

15 Fall Scenarios

Students should not return to campuses this fall, regardless of the financial implications (opinion)

Students complain that they cannot submit AP tests

Graduate degree holders starting new jobs at higher rates than all other Americans, survey shows

Back to Top