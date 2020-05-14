Events | Inside Higher Ed

We're giving Insiders a deeper look at the continued disruptions caused by COVID-19's arrival on U.S. college and university campuses. In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 pm ET, Insider members will join Inside Higher Ed editors and reporters as they discuss the latest news and key takeaways for decision-makers related to COVID-19.
Want to learn more about our Insider Membership Program? Click here.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Education Department releases final Title IX regulations
Steep Decline in FAFSA Renewals
Small colleges get millions while other colleges struggle
Plans for fall assume professors will be willing to teach. Will they?
Public colleges in N.J. face bleak future budgets, tough choices
Instructors describe impact of shift to remote on colleges on the quarter system, plus other topics
Please review our commenting policy here.