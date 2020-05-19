Events | Inside Higher Ed
Planning for Fall 2020 and Beyond | Thursday, May 29 at 2:00 pm ET
May 19, 2020 - 11:07am

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges for American colleges and universities. Now the real question is, when and how will students and employees return to campuses? This webcast will explore how colleges are answering this question. 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Who owns all that course content you're putting online?

One-third of high school seniors say they will defer or cancel rather than attend all-online college

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

The longer-term questions colleges should be asking in response to the pandemic (opinion)

Fall to Be Online After Thanksgiving at Several Institutions

College leaders consider exigency as summer nears, but drawbacks may outweigh benefits in many cases

It's not so much when colleges reopen -- it's also how

15 Fall Scenarios

More colleges accept Duolingo English Test scores as evidence of proficiency

Back to Top