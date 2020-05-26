Tim White, Cal State's chancellor, takes us inside this decision during the episode. In his discussion with Paul Fain, host of The Key, and Lilah Burke, a reporter at Inside Higher Ed, White talks about how the system is trying to balance its two top goals of protecting the health and safety of 480,000 students and 50,000 employees while trying to maintain academic progress at 23 campuses.

