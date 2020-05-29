Advertiser Webinars

Fall 2020 will test many of the standards and structures that we have come to associate with higher education. In this webcast series, higher education leaders will share how they're educating students, communicating with and supporting their community, and more.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Trump administration reportedly considers restrictions on foreign student work program
Will active learning be possible if colleges have physically distanced classrooms this fall?
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Envisioning a day in the life of the physically distanced classroom (opinion)
Gap years and delayed enrollment may be a concern during pandemic
U.S. plans to cancel visas for students with ties to universities connected to Chinese military
Fall Scenario #13: A HyFlex Model | Learning Innovation
Some scholars face risks for sharing their work more broadly with the public (opinion)
10 Predictions for Higher Education’s Future | Leadership in Higher Education
Please review our commenting policy here.