Events | Inside Higher Ed
Value & Affordability: The Path Forward | Tuesday, June 23 at 2:00 pm ET
June 11, 2020 - 11:33am

This is an era of unprecedented scrutiny of higher education -- but it's also a time in which many colleges are trying to be more efficient. This webcast will explore both of these trends.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)

Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia

A black Ph.D. student describes having to balance his career prospects with responding to racial inj

No NLRB jurisdiction at religious colleges

Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)

Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat

Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech

Latinos, African Americans Most Likely to Change Education Plans

Back to Top