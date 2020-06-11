Events | Inside Higher Ed

This is an era of unprecedented scrutiny of higher education -- but it's also a time in which many colleges are trying to be more efficient. This webcast will explore both of these trends.
Topics
Popular Right Now
A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa
Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)
Scientists strike for black lives, a more inclusive academia
A black Ph.D. student describes having to balance his career prospects with responding to racial inj
No NLRB jurisdiction at religious colleges
Online learning is not the future of higher education (opinion)
Colleges face evolving cyber extortion threat
Wichita State's president draws board, donor scrutiny after canceling Ivanka Trump speech
Latinos, African Americans Most Likely to Change Education Plans
Please review our commenting policy here.