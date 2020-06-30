Events | Inside Higher Ed
Responding to the COVID-19 Crisis, Part III: A New Survey of College and University Presidents | Wednesday, July 1 at 2:00 pm ET
June 30, 2020 - 2:48pm

Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman discuss how presidents' priorities have changed as they move out of crisis mode and into a period of strategic response during COVID-19.

