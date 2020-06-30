Events | Inside Higher Ed

Inside Higher Ed editors Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman discuss how presidents' priorities have changed as they move out of crisis mode and into a period of strategic response during COVID-19.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Faculty concerns about the fall are mounting
Two private colleges have distinctly different plans for reopening in the fall (opinion)
Florida State Bars Parenting During Remote Work
Lurching Toward Fall, Disaster on the Horizon | Just Visiting
Experts worry that proposed cuts to CUNY ASAP foreshadow trend in higher ed
Admissions deans release statement on what students and colleges should know
Williams drops cost of attendance in recognition of coronavirus-related circumstances
Working paper models COVID spread at university
Simulations of college classrooms in the fall don't bode well