Events | Inside Higher Ed

Expectations for online courses are higher this fall since institutions have had more time to prepare. This webcast will address the questions that colleges are asking -- and the answers of some institutions.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Colleges grapple with professional licensure disclosures
Study: Concept of faculty fit in hiring is vague and potentially detrimental to diversity efforts
COVID-19 roundup: More sports nixed, outdoor classrooms at Rice, doubts about health centers and soc
Unreleased CDC Document on Campus Reopening
Google Expands IT Certificate Offerings
Colleges are flimflamming college students and parents about reopening in the fall (opinion)
Middle States agency will accredit colleges around the country, and the world
Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks