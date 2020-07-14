Events | Inside Higher Ed
Curriculum and Assessment Amid COVID-19 and Beyond | Wednesday, August 12th at 2:00 pm ET
July 14, 2020 - 12:45pm

Expectations for online courses are higher this fall since institutions have had more time to prepare. This webcast will address the questions that colleges are asking -- and the answers of some institutions.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Colleges grapple with professional licensure disclosures

Study: Concept of faculty fit in hiring is vague and potentially detrimental to diversity efforts

COVID-19 roundup: More sports nixed, outdoor classrooms at Rice, doubts about health centers and soc

Unreleased CDC Document on Campus Reopening

Google Expands IT Certificate Offerings

Colleges are flimflamming college students and parents about reopening in the fall (opinion)

Middle States agency will accredit colleges around the country, and the world

Algorithm used for IB scores this year blamed for students' low marks

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Back to Top