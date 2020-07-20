Events | Inside Higher Ed

Student and employee mental health is at the top of presidents' list of short-term concerns related to COVID-19, the recession and the Black Lives Matter movement. In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, August 13th at 2:00 pm ET, Insiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors and reporters as they discuss what higher ed is doing to help their community and what remains unaddressed.

