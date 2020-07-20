Events | Inside Higher Ed
Insider Member Webcast: Student and Faculty Mental Health in the Age of COVID-19, the Recession and the Black Lives Matter Movement | Thursday, August 13 at 2:00 pm ET
July 20, 2020 - 12:14pm

Student and employee mental health is at the top of presidents' list of short-term concerns related to COVID-19, the recession and the Black Lives Matter movement. In this exclusive webcast on Thursday, August 13th at 2:00 pm ETInsiders will join Inside Higher Ed editors and reporters as they discuss what higher ed is doing to help their community and what remains unaddressed.

