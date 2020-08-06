Events | Inside Higher Ed
The New Normal: Finding Efficiencies & Managing Expenses | Tuesday, September 8 at 2:00 pm ET
August 6, 2020 - 8:33am

This webinar will explore how colleges can develop strategies for recruiting students during uncertain times, while controlling costs.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: fall strategy shifts in waves; 'zero' mortality risk for students?

Athletes call on leaders to make right decision about fall season

Author discusses book on grad school

A new playbook for confronting higher education’s looming budget shortfalls (opinion)

Seasoned faculty member reflects on what he wishes he'd known as a new professor (opinion)

Colleges should throw out the conventional pedagogical and curricular playbook this fall (opinion)

University of Arizona acquires Ashford University

Backlash begins against University of Arizona's acquisition of Ashford University

Back to Top