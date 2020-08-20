In this live virtual event, you'll hear from learners from underserved backgrounds about how the COVID-19 pandemic and recession has affected them, their aspirations for the future, and the barriers they face.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Student affairs staff challenged by pandemic demands
Diversity, equity and inclusion offices can't be effective if they aren't empowered to hold people a
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Michigan State president explains decision to call off in-person undergraduate instruction this fall
Advice for how to make Zoom classes energizing and community-building (opinion)
Women's journal submission rates continue to fall
"Institutional Awe" Makes for Bad Leadership | Just Visiting
Pressure mounts on many colleges to move classes online
COVID-19 roundup: Pitt and Drexel extend remote instruction; Congress scrutinizes colleges and stude