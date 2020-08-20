Events
In Their Own Words: Being a Learner During the Pandemic | Wednesday, September 2 at 2 pm ET

In this live virtual event, you'll hear from learners from underserved backgrounds about how the COVID-19 pandemic and recession has affected them, their aspirations for the future, and the barriers they face. 

