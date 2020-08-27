Events | Inside Higher Ed
Communicating in a Crisis: Emerging Approaches to Reach Admitted and Enrolled Students in the Age of COVID-19 | Thursday, September 10 at 2:00 pm ET
The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of day-to-day life, including how we communicate with each other -- and higher education is no exception. This webcast will explore the ways COVID-19 has affected how colleges and universities reach and enroll students.

