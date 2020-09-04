Advertiser Webinars

This webcast will explore how the needs of faculty have changed since the initial shift to remote learning this past spring, and how digital learning is driving innovation at one institution.
Topics
Popular Right Now
Prominent scholar outs herself as white just as she faced exposure for claiming to be Black
Professors plan to strike for racial justice
University of Michigan faculty say administration has not been transparent
#ScholarStrike to Begin Tuesday
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Board member accused of interfering with search for chancellor of Maricopa Colleges
Lecturing disadvantages underrepresented minority and low-income students (opinion)
Advice to academic administrators for how to best support faculty during the pandemic (opinion)
Have colleges seized or missed an opportunity to improve remote learning? (opinion)