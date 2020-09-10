Advertiser Webinars

In this webcast, Strada researchers and three college and university presidents will discuss what they've learned during the pandemic, and how those lessons are influencing their views of the path ahead.
Topics
Popular Right Now
More allegations of racial fraud in academe
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Experts warn against closing residence halls, but some say it's not that simple
Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur
Questions for Kevin Carey about his proposal for a broad restructuring of higher education
Community colleges pivot to support their vulnerable students
COVID-19 roundup: Colleges seek quarantine space; looking ahead to spring instruction
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
What college presidents say about leading in the COVID-19 era