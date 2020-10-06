Advertiser Webinars

This webinar will explore how learners are weighing their plans for completion, their assessment of the value of their education, and their sense of purpose in pursuing their career and personal goals.
Topics
Popular Right Now
University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona
Authors discuss new book on equity in higher education
COVID-era experience strengthens faculty belief in value of online learning, institutions' support f
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)
Tribal colleges are innovating this fall but will still need long-term support
The hidden yet rising expenses of teaching remotely during the pandemic (opinion)
Sacred Heart University withdraws from University of Bridgeport acquisition, dropping deal to three