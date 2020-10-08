Events | Inside Higher Ed
Finance for Institutions, and Managing the Response to the Pandemic | Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00 pm ET
October 8, 2020 - 11:26am

This webcast will focus on the choices colleges faced when planning for the fall, and the way they adapted to a constantly changing environment.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting

College promise programs face cuts, uncertainty and changes

Princeton settles with federal government in gender-based faculty pay gap case

2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Student Told Not to Breastfeed During Class Time

TICAS report looks back on 15 years of student debt analysis

Back to Top